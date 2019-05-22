Our educators, especially in the primary grades, are lacking the time required to devote to social studies education. In turn, our students are not learning the necessary skills to make active, informed decisions and be participants in the democratic process. It is crucial that beginning in kindergarten, we teach children the vital skills necessary to be critical thinkers who know how to take meaningful action. Beginning these conversations in the earliest years of their education is vital to ensure students are prepared and well-equipped to sustain these conversations in later social studies disciplines. By building these strong foundations we can set our children up to become well-informed, adults who are able to make educated decisions about the world in which they live.
It’s imperative that we as parents, educators and administrators, advocate for more time to be dedicated to social studies education. Redistributing time-blocks and reconfiguring schedules in order to allow for the development of this curriculum doesn’t need to cost our schools a thing. It will however, prove to be a priceless addition to our children’s futures.
Melissa Arvizu, Bakersfield