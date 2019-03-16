Just when you thought liberal California politicians’ actions couldn’t separate themselves more from the viewpoints of their constituents, we are blessed with Gov. Gavin Newsom. First Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation allowing the early release of “non-violent” inmates who, of course, will not reoffend and never commit violent crimes in the future. Gov. Newsom has now signed a bill placing a moratorium on the death penalty (“California governor to place moratorium on executions,” March 11). This despite overwhelming voter support for it and a plea from Mark Klass, whose daughter Polly’s brutal killer will benefit from this. Perhaps some people don’t mind their tax money supporting these animals is around $90,000 per inmate a year while supplying them with balanced meals and free medical care; I’m not one of them. What will be next, citizenship awards for criminals while the victims are often forgotten?
I didn’t believe that the government could get more out of touch with the people. I was wrong.
Steve Ledbetter, Bakersfield