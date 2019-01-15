Most child development literature says to ignore tantrums. Don’t give them any spotlight. So I’m glad the press was not in Trump’s meeting with top Democrats when he childishly walked out. Dems behaved like grown-ups there, willingly staying to have some adult conversation and debate. So ignoring is good there. In fact, ignoring him more would be better.
Neutral fact-checking sites have proven over and over Trump pathologically lies far more than any other president. So it’s time to ignore the man who compulsively lies, never had to work for his fortune (thank you, daddy), never had to answer to anyone (a family corporation versus a Board of Directors), has several racist, sexist, misogynistic incidents (22 accusers of sexual misconduct so far), fiscally poor (4 bankruptcies), business dense (3,500 lawsuits), adulterous (three marriages), secretive (no collusion, tax or education records revealed yet), compulsively hypocritical (Mexico is paying for the wall, Mexico is not; Stormy no, Stormy yes) choices and behaviors on record. No more spotlights, please, with no more headlines of all this proven unfavorable — excuse me — “fake news." After all, his base and minion McCarthy have the ignoring-market cornered! Uninformed decisions but circular reasoning with 24/7 eyes glued to Fox News works for them. It should work for all! Forget about analyzing examination. Throw out our brains and stop thinking for ourselves, like they do. Oops, look at me, ranting and summing them up.
Howard Acosta, Bakersfield