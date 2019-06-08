I got to ask Dr. Ruth a question. While attending a pre- party for President Clinton’s second Inauguration in Washington, D.C., I spotted Dr. Ruth Westheimer the celebrity sex therapist. My question to her will come later.
She is now the subject of a documentary of her extraordinary life, “Ask Dr. Ruth.” She is one of our treasured emigrants contributing to our American culture. If you get a chance I highly recommend watching to learn about her life story and how she takes the subject of sex and makes it simple, understandable and important in our lives. She just turned 91 and is not slowing down.
The question I asked her was, “Do you want to dance?" After two dances I was pooped and no smarter about sex. So I later bought her books, read them and passed them on to my two teenage boys.
Gene Tackett, Bakersfield