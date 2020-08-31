"The Obama presidency inflicted quite a lot of damage on this country." Quite a statement, no facts to back it up.
The current office holder, No. 45, has, in fact, inflicted quite a lot of damage on this country. I will list the most serious here:
Ignoring the Constitution, laws and traditions of a great country for his own gain — corruption at its worst.
- Cozying up to foreign dictators who clearly are not our friends.
- Tanking a good economy through the downplay of a dangerous virus — 177,000 deaths, so far.
- Giving away taxpayer dollars to the wealthy and the corporations.
- Increasing the swampiness of Washington, D.C.
- Allowing foreign interference in our elections.
- Believes information from foreign sources over his own government.
- Pandering to a small portion of the electorate while ignoring the vast majority.
A unified country can accomplish so much more than our current divisions allow. "A house divided against itself cannot stand." I do not favor socialism; very few do. If working for the best of all Americans is considered radical, sign me up. Build Back Better!
David Milbrodt, Wasco