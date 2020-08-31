"The Obama presidency inflicted quite a lot of damage on this country." Quite a statement, no facts to back it up.

The current office holder, No. 45, has, in fact, inflicted quite a lot of damage on this country. I will list the most serious here:

Ignoring the Constitution, laws and traditions of a great country for his own gain — corruption at its worst.

  • Cozying up to foreign dictators who clearly are not our friends.
  • Tanking a good economy through the downplay of a dangerous virus — 177,000 deaths, so far.
  • Giving away taxpayer dollars to the wealthy and the corporations.
  • Increasing the swampiness of Washington, D.C.
  • Allowing foreign interference in our elections.
  • Believes information from foreign sources over his own government.
  • Pandering to a small portion of the electorate while ignoring the vast majority.

A unified country can accomplish so much more than our current divisions allow. "A house divided against itself cannot stand." I do not favor socialism; very few do. If working for the best of all Americans is considered radical, sign me up. Build Back Better!

David Milbrodt, Wasco

