It saddens me that my conservative hero had to be President Trump. To his credit, he has continued to deliver on campaign promises that I support. To his detriment, he is an egotistical bully.
It seems that any political conversation now degrades into "Well he did this because they did that first,” ad infinitum.
I have always believed in a balanced government where political compromise is better than political polarization. The problem is the aberrant behavior from every side, and the worst is Trump.
The president should be above all the bickering, pursuing stated goals using the constitutional power provided to the office.
I will most likely vote for Trump again if he survives the current accusations, but it won’t matter anyway since I live in California. What saddens me the most is the damage this has done to our great country.
Robert Hughes, Bakersfield