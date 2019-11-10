A recent letter writer ("Letter to the Editor: Keep America great," Nov. 6) is mistaken when he states, "I personally have yet to meet anyone whose life has been damaged by Trump's policies." It is a classic case of failing to see the forest because of the trees.
Obviously, they are personally acquainted with all friends and family members whose lives have been damaged by Trump and his policies. In fact, these kindred lives and all American lives have been damaged by Trump and his policies.
Beginning with the air we breathe, Trump has fouled our environment by rolling back important environmental protections and health safeguards, promoting the coal industry, increasing carbon emissions and increasing atmospheric pollutants. Trump has refused to heed the scientific warnings of the dire consequences of global warming. Trump has wrongfully withdrawn us from the Paris Accord.
The psychological damage Trump has inflicted in incalculable. Trump has served as a role model to our children for lawlessness, vulgarity, crass behavior, treason, greed, corruption, etc. Trump gives teachers and students nightmares. The list goes on and on.
Trump has damaged our traditional democratic values and made our country less secure. Barr is using the Department of Justice as a Hitler-like tool to investigate Trump's political enemies and refusing to enforce the laws. DeVos is wreaking havoc in the Department of Education. Pompeo has emasculated the state department by allowing Giuliani to run amok. Trump wastes taxpayer dollars by failing to put in an honest day's work, spending his time, instead, golfing, traveling to his shill-laden rallies, watching Fox News, managing his hotels and properties, etc.
As David Gergen said, it will take a generation to undo all the damage Trump has inflicted on America.
The letter writer, and all other Trump supporters, should step back, put some thought into what they espouse and recognize Trump for what he is: a narcissistic, impaired child with no plan or thought of what has made America great throughout history.
J. Craig Jenkins, Bakersfield