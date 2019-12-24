What happened to “service with a smile?” I have taken note over the past few months that customer satisfaction is no longer observed by many employees. The culture of providing superior customer service has not completely faded with companies such as Chick-fil-A and Les Schwab Tires holding to a standard that many just cannot compete with. The “can do attitude” has dried-up. The new wave of employable teens and young adults must understand that without the consumer, there is no pay check.
Lance Elliot, Bakersfield