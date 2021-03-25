Scientists have detected a new condition: Post-COVID Stress Disorder. It generally consists of the following elements: reluctance to get dressed and get out of the house, extreme shyness, inability to tolerate open spaces.
Fortunately, the cure is easy. There is an old song that goes, "I've laid around and played around this old town too long." Just give yourself a couple of rousing renditions of that, and you will be on the move. At least you will have a TTFSR: Toe-tapping, finger-snapping response. And that may be all you need to get yourself back into the swing of things. Scientists are justifiably proud of having discovered such an easy, effective solution to a debilitating condition.
The best part is that if you have believed every word of this letter, you will have demonstrated the working of yet another acronym - TGIA (Total Gullibility In Action).
— Larry Dunn, Bakersfield