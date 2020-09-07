Every attorney has a sworn duty to uphold the Constitution of the United States. The Constitution and our democracy created and depend on an independent judiciary. It is an environment where judicial officers should be allowed to act without fear of intimidation or coercion from any party to a case, including the prosecution. For our system of justice to work, judges must feel free to exercise their discretion free of undue influence.
As Alexander Hamilton stated in the Federalist papers, “There is no liberty, if the power of judging be not separated from the legislative and executive powers.” This is as true today as it was at the time of the founding of our great country.
For these reasons, attorneys in Kern County are alarmed and appalled by the public comments made by the Kern County District Attorney about the Honorable Judge Michael Dellostritto. The District Attorney’s comments are a direct assault on an independent judiciary.
Judges are not advocates for one side. They are not bound to exercise their discretion for the sole benefit of the prosecution. For a prosecutor to react so vehemently and publicly to an adverse ruling, simply because she disagrees with it, undermines the public’s confidence in the judicial system and is affront to the principles reflected in the Constitution. Her comments also have a chilling effect on the independence of the judiciary. These comments instill fear in and pressure on all judges to act in accordance with the prosecutions’ wishes or face unfair attacks on their integrity.
Judges encounter complex and difficult cases every day where peoples’ lives and futures hang in the balance. The Kern County District Attorney’s Office should not seek to negate this vital impartiality by publicly attacking a judge. The public should take pride in our local judiciary and be assured that Judge Dellostritto is a competent and capable judge.
Elliott Magnus, president of the criminal defense section – Kern County