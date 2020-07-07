Congratulations to the Bakersfield Police Department and Cal State Bakersfield for partnering to examine local policy and law enforcement improvement ("BPD, CSUB form partnership to address policing practices, reform," July 2).
Now if the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Board of Supervisors will just make a sincere effort to create a similar partnership to examine county policies and how to improve law enforcement in Kern County and then follow through on implementing the findings. Examine county jail procedures and policy as well. This seems to be needed at least as much as action in Bakersfield.
Robert Williams, Bakersfield