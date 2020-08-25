Have you noticed the number of recent letters to the editor in support of President Trump that either begin or end with qualifiers like, “I don’t always like what the president says/does but..,” “I know the president can be crass/rude/narcissistic but...,” “I often wish he wouldn’t tweet the things he does but...”? It wasn’t always this way.
In the beginning, Trump’s defenders were inspired by and loved his non-traditional, in-your-face approach to politics. After three-and-a-half years, however, it appears that even some staunch supporters have grown weary. They still love the guy, but are trying to create some moral distance between themselves and Trump, lest they be judged for his ethical shortcomings. They’re not that kind of people. Not that this will change their votes.
They’re like the wife who loves her philandering husband despite his inexcusable behavior. He expects complete devotion, but her needs are only important if they dovetail with his. When he announces he’s going out with the boys, she has no idea whether he’s telling the truth or not because he’s lied so many times before.
But she’s loyal and stays with him despite his multiple failings. She continues to make excuses for him. But why? She and the kids need the things he buys for them. Her friends, drawn by his charisma and power, wouldn’t understand if she left him. And by lying and preying on fear, he has convinced her she can’t do any better. The truth is she could.
Steve Bacon, Bakersfield