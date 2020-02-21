I recently took my daughter-in-law and grandchildren to a fast food restaurant. Upon parking the car, we observed two homeless people sitting on the outside tables. Upon entering the restaurant, we then observed a homeless man sitting at a table. Shortly afterwards, another man came in and talked to man No. 1. Another person came out of one of the bathrooms shortly.
It was our intention to eat at this restaurant, but decided to get our food and go home to a clean house and table. The atmosphere was not conducive to a pleasant meal with my young grandchildren. I'm sure the organization would be unhappy to know they are losing customers because these homeless people are spending a great deal of time at fast food places. I doubt the employees like it either.
Bakersfield Police has said it can't do anything about this. It seems like these homeless individuals could at least be asked to move on. We, as citizens of Bakersfield, should not be treated this way. Arrest these people if they are criminals; get those who need mental health the mental health they need. The numbers continue to increase as the word spreads that a homeless person can come to Bakersfield and "no one will bother you" on the streets. I'm guessing, but truly believe, not all these people are Bakersfield people. Trying to provide a building for about 150 people, dogs, etc., is going to create a huge problem rather than help the situation.
Betsy Gosling, Bakersfield