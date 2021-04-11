According to David Keranen’s recent piece, there have been an average of 385 mass shootings in the U.S. since 2014 (“COMMUNITY VOICES: Crazy for guns,” April 6). Gee, I must have missed the headlines.
Keranen quotes New Zealand and Australia having fewer mass shootings since stricter gun laws were passed. He failed to mention crime has increased in both of these countries. We are fortunate to live in a county that has a sheriff who is both a veteran and believes in the Second Amendment. There are a number of people in this county who have a concealed carry license. They have passed a background check and if a veteran, has proof of an honorable discharge.
According to a local TV station, there have been 31 homicides in the county so far this year. I have not seen any of the deaths caused by a concealed carry person. So who commits these crimes? Drug dealers, gang bangers and thieves. People who are not allowed to own guns. Maybe Keranen can ask them to turn in their guns.
Rather than bad-mouthing the NRA, maybe he should read the American Rifleman. The American Rifleman is a monthly publication of the NRA. It lists articles every month of people who save their life or their families’ lives using a firearm. Maybe Keranen should give up his automobile. I am pretty sure he doesn’t drive drunk, but he can save the rest of the country from drunken drivers.
— Frank Simon, Bakersfield