Representing Kern County effectively in Congress requires listening and learning from all groups in District 21. The Kern Audubon Society would like to thank Rep. TJ Cox for welcoming us to his office two weeks ago for a meeting with Kern District representative Joseph Lopez. We appreciated the opportunity to discuss the incredible bird diversity in Kern County and how our Audubon chapter protects birds and wildlife through our conservation, education and monitoring programs.
We discussed the water needs of wildlife and how the federal government can support efforts to implement the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act. We highlighted the Regional Conservation Partnership Program, an innovative collaboration between farmers, biologists and the Natural Resources Conservation Service to protect breeding colonies of Tricolored Blackbirds. We hope we can take Congressman Cox and his staff on a tour of a breeding colony of Tricolored Blackbirds this spring. We look forward to continuing to work with Congressman Cox’s office on environmental issues to protect birds and the habitat they need in Kern County.
Harry Love, Bakersfield
(Harry Love is the conservation chair for the Kern Audubon Society)