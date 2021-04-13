Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 83F. NW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. N winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.