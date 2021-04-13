I was reading my morning paper, enjoying my coffee, when I came across the op-ed "COMMUNITY VOICES: Cowboy ethics work — even in Washington, D.C.!" (April 9).
It went on with some nonsense about former President Donald Trump being the best ever. I have to disagree on all points. He writes, "I know of no single act of unfairness on Trump’s part." Really? He goes on, "When you make a promise, keep it," adding a negative reference to President Obama.
It really gave me a chuckle because it invoked thoughts of Vinny Gambini's line "Everything that guy just said is BS..."
— Henry Barron, Bakersfield