Public service announcements should be saturating our community with COVID-19 prevention measures: wear face masks, socially distance, cleanse hands properly, avoid others, avoid groups of people. It is rare that I have seen such advertisements. This is so important but it is non-existent. Our local supervisors and city council members should be taking the lead on such a campaign, but they are also non-existent on this issue. These safety precautions save lives and it is important that we are saturated on a constant daily campaign on television, radio, internet and newspapers.
We need leadership and a constant reminder that we need to be vigilant to reduce the dangers and deaths of COVID-19. The saturation of public service announcements to this topic would help to decrease the negative effects of COVID-19.
David Hernandez, Bakersfield