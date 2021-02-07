I read an article that said some believe Bill Gates is using COVID-19 vaccination to implant microchips, and some are fearful it will turn them into antennas for 5G wireless. When I stop laughing, I plan to cry next.
If someone told me that COVID-19 doesn't exist, I would say to myself that means all governments in the world are collaborating in perpetuating a big lie. Thousands of doctors and nurses are pretending to be overworked and overwhelmed. Millions of people are pretending to be deathly ill. Millions of deaths from other causes have been attributed to COVID-19 to continue spreading the myth that there is a new illness. Many thousands of Americans are pretending to mourn their relatives who have died of something-or-other. Thousands of governors and other politicians are pretending to be solving problems that don't exist.
But conspiracies require secrecy. The mafia can keep a secret pretty well. For the rest of us, forget it.
Ask any government about leakers and secrets. Every bucket has a big hole in it. And the bigger the secret, the more holes develop. If you believe a conspiracy theory, you have to go on blind faith. Just a little bit of thinking would tell you that such a vast group of evil people can't possibly work that closely together without ratting on one another, or killing one another. No, that way lies madness.
Larry Dunn, Bakersfield