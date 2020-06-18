In a recently published commentary, fellow Bakersfield small business owner Eric Slagle raised the much-needed attention of the impacts COVID-19-related lawsuits will have on small businesses ("COMMUNITY VOICES: Protect our small businesses from litigation," June 11). I agree with this piece and join Slagle in the “fight” against these lawsuits that barely benefit anyone except the lawyers representing the case.
Today, us small business owners are operating under a historically terrible economy. On top of this strain, we are also under the threat of the costs associated with reopening and ensuring our place of business is safe. The last thing we need is the additional threat of litigation hanging over our heads.
Slagle’s business, my business and all the small businesses in California are vital to the economy. We must protect these hard-working individuals who are doing everything they can to provide for customers while keeping them and employees safe. Let’s put the proper protections in place so California’s small business community won’t vanish before our eyes.
Daniel Isbell, owner of Salt Water Poke and Bio Tech Nutra