Reliable access to health care has never been more critical for cancer patients and survivors. Many cancer patients have compromised immune systems and are at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, and with some losing their jobs, cancer patients and survivors are facing significant challenges accessing health care.
In a recent poll of more than 1,200 cancer patients and survivors from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, half of respondents said COVID-19 has impacted their health care with the most common issue being delayed or canceled care. And nearly 40 percent of those surveyed said COVID-19 is having a notable effect on their ability to afford their care. This is especially true of lower income patients.
Since I am currently in treatment, I'm at the treatment center on a daily basis. I have personally witnessed these cancer patients and their families and some of the difficulties they are having during their treatment journey due to COVID-19.
Our lawmakers should do everything in their power to help the cancer community get the care they need.
That's why I'm asking Rep. Kevin McCarthy and others in Congress to increase funding for Medicaid at the federal level in order to meet the rising demand created by COVID-19. Medicaid is a vital safety net for lower income cancer patients and survivors.
Patsy Romero, volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network