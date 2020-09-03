It is upsetting, as individuals, to feel helpless the moment we walk out of our homes and into our small world of Kern County where some (not all) people choose to not follow orders of keeping distance, wearing masks and staying indoors when feeling unhealthy. Yes, it is difficult to live a life where no one follows the rules and we are so afraid of getting sick all the time. But there is still a peace of mind that exists for all us even after knowing this harmful truth: the fact that we have quality health care and safety in our country to battle this illness and cure the ones in need.
This, however, cannot be said for everyone around the globe, unfortunately. Countries living in extreme poverty are facing detrimental effects of the coronavirus and are unable to defeat it in any way possible. As we help ourselves and the ones around us, it should be a duty of ours as a leading, patriotic country to also help the ones farther from us.
Vera Songwe, the executive secretary of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, says, “If there is one country in the world that still has the coronavirus, the whole world has it.” I cannot agree more, and I urge our congressional leaders, Sen. Feinstein, Sen. Harris and Rep. McCarthy to raise their voices as the leading faces of our nation in co-sponsoring the Emergency Funding for COVID-19 Global Response.
Momina Chaudhry, Bakersfield