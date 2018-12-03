I am critical of the Californian's coverage on Donald Trump's possible collusion with Putin's Russia. It seems to me you refuse to be critical of the ex-host of "Celebrity Apprentice." Your Opinion section is critical of the mostly women and children at the Mexican border asking for asylum than they are of Donald Trump selling out our democracy for a dollar. If the Mueller investigation proves that Donald Trump sold out our country, then we should reopen Alcatraz island so we could put the most dangerous man in America in jail for life without pardon, like Europe did to Napoleon.
Bill Guerrero, Bakersfield