This is a time of pure insanity, by government, authorities and general humans. Not to mention, the above's rampant displays of no conscience or shame, total lack of integrity and zero common sense.
It was refreshing to hear District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer refuse to be intimidated or terrorized, and insist on doing the government job she was hired for, well and morally ("COMMUNITY VOICES: We will not be intimidated," June 13).
Now that is a woman of great courage and integrity in a sea of few.
Jean Hughes, Bakersfield