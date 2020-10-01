I was dismayed to read that our county supervisors are considering approving a blanket permit for almost 70,000 new oil and gas wells. The ordinance would allow these wells to go in with no further review of the harm they will cause to public health.
The people of Kern County are already suffering from the toxic pollution coming out of the existing oil and gas operations here. There are several oil wells in my community of Shafter, and I am very concerned about the particulates and chemicals from those wells that get into our air and water.
Many studies have clearly shown a direct link between oil and gas production, and adverse health impacts on people who live nearby or downwind — health issues like asthma, neurological damage, cancer and low birth weight. Even if you don’t live nearby, if you drink water from a source impacted by the drilling, you are being exposed to a toxic soup of chemicals.
County leaders have a responsibility to protect public health and well-being. I urge the Board of Supervisors to reject this ordinance.
— Anabel Marquez, president, Committee for a Better Shafter