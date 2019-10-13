According to a Guardian article from Sept. 28: "Trump continued to punch back on Saturday, branding Democrats 'savages'. He tweeted: 'Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages … had a Republican party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time!'"
Can you imagine what would have happened to Obama if he had stepped off a van, boasting about his sexual prowess?
Can you imagine what would have happened to Obama if he had paid (through his attorney) a woman with whom he had consorted for her silence?
If he had mocked a disabled person? Mistreated our allies and cozied up to dictators? Taken the word of tyrants over our own intelligence agencies? Planned to invade Iran (no trifling matter) one day and changed his mind the next, as he so often does? Spent much of his time tweeting and bragging about himself? Made light of Russian interference in our election, then turned around and asked a foreign country to interfere in our internal affairs? Wanted to punish the whistleblower instead of the offender? Called the Republicans "savages," along with many other demeaning labels?
None of us is without flaws. But I tell you what, if Obama had done any of these things, don’t think for a minute I would have remained quiet. It is our responsibility, all of us, to expect and demand presidential behavior. Yes, I am a Democrat; but I put country before party.
Ann Silver, Bakersfield