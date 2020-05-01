I was extremely surprised to see that a recent Washington Post article was entirely based on travelers using websites to plan their future travel. Based on what has and is currently happening in the world, there is nothing more comforting than a professional’s voice on the other end of the phone regardless of the industry.
This pandemic has caused unprecedented chaos throughout the world, and the travel industry is certainly one of those dramatically affected. It is unfortunate that some travel websites simply pulled the plug and left thousands of travelers stranded in the past few months. The knowledge of a professional travel adviser has never been more valuable and there could not possibly be a better reason than now to have assistance navigating through these uncharted waters. The experience obtained following the Sept. 11 attacks has given travel advisers firsthand knowledge on traversing the “new normal” as it relates to travel. I hope that when people begin to make future travel plans, they realize that there is no greater ally than a professional travel adviser.
Ron Biglin, Kern Travel