I was appalled listening to Rep. Kevin McCarthy repeating the false and inflammatory claims that the 2020 election had been won by President Trump and was being "stolen" by the Democrats. There has been absolutely zero evidence presented to justify such assertions. Trump and McCarthy's unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud strike at the very heart of our democracy, threatening to make people believe our elections and election processes are illegitimate.
In actuality, the vote counting process has been extraordinarily transparent in this election, with some election counting facilities even offering a live stream of their careful tabulation of the votes. While each state has differing rules about when ballots must be received to be included in their tally, no election ever has been halted at the end of election day. Vote counting has always stretched into subsequent days, with some counts not being certified until weeks later. For example, it took many weeks for Kern County to certify the last election with T.J. Cox actually winning, though it had earlier looked like David Valadao had the lead.
Every vote in an election needs to be accurately counted, even when it takes a longer time, or produces a result that we don't like.
Jenell Mahoney, Bakersfield