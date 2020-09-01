Viewing the two major political conventions over the last two weeks has been a definite study in contrasts. Yes, they both went after their opponent, but beyond that they had very little in common. This was the classic comparison of the pessimist and the optimist. They looked at the same America as the glass partially full.
The pessimist Democrats viewed it as half empty and draining fast. In fear of COVID-19, they hid from each other and communicated though TV screens a la Max Headroom. Their only solution was to have themselves put in charge to plug the hole and save the nation. They were lacking on specifics of how they would accomplish it. However, quick study of their extra-convention communications reveals the preferred method is through a socialist transformation of this country.
The Republicans were the optimists. Their glass is half full and their ambition is to fill it up. There was enough talk about the difficulties facing America to make it real, but speaker after speaker gave example of how each problem was addressed. They encouraged Americans to rise up, not in riots but in their own pursuit of happiness. They addressed life and liberty. They did not ignore God or the light that he brings.
By the way, the only hole in the glass is at the top. It can be drained with a straw sucking all the contents to government, left alone to stagnate and evaporate, or tipped over in senseless rage. The only way it can stay clean and full is to be continually filled from above. That will make it a spring that waters everyone.
Tim Stormont, Bakersfield