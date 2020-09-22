Kudos to Rep. Kevin McCarthy for his offer to supply his constituents with pocket editions of our Constitution. Particularly timely since many predict a constitutional crisis after the Nov. 3 election. Although few will take the time to read it ("boring"), it could be a handy reference in November.
The ideal target for the Constitution is the one who swore to uphold it when he was inaugurated: President Trump. Although reports are that our president is averse to reading, perhaps McCarthy could persuade someone in Trump's inner circle to read him a paragraph a day for the next 40 days.
Joe Traynor, Bakersfield