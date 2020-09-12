Protesting needs to have some etiquette or unwritten rules ("Groups for green jobs stage protest in front of McCarthy's Bakersfield home," Sept. 4). I genuinely believe we all have the right to voice our opinions and gather in those beliefs' unity. The advanced principles of individual liberty give us freedom of speech and freedom of assembly.
The protesting that occurred at 4:30 a.m. at Rep. Kevin McCarthy's residence was unacceptable — not for the protesters' political stance of demanding green jobs, Medicare for All and extending unemployment benefits. On the contrary, I commend the protesters for demanding a positive change for our community.
However, does it have to be at 4:30 in the morning when it is in a residential area? Let us not lose sight that our nation is still battling COVID-19. Essential workers are still bravely in servicing our community. Most of these workers are tired, over-worked and stressed. Also, children are being homeschooled and are under a tremendous amount of pressure. Adequate sleep is fundamental to our physical and mental health.
Citizens of Bakersfield, I urge you, while voicing your opinions and taking a stand for your beliefs, please consider those affected by poor protest planning. It might just have a significant negative impact on those whom you are trying to assist.
Ursula Arias, Bakersfield