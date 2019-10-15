I read a couple of conservative voices complaining about the liberal bias of The Californian in Robert Price's Sound Off. I think that is funny, and agree with Robert Price in the paper's attempt to provide both sides of the political spectrum. Some days the silent and not so silent majority is that Republicans failed, as in Trump's decision to abandon the Kurds in favor of a government where he had not one, but two Trump towers. That move was condemned by people on both sides of the aisle.
It is laughable people feel this is a liberal paper because in 2018 it told us to vote for Kevin McCarthy. Even though he voted against the valley on issues, it was more important he was going to be speaker of the House. That is classic conservative politics, vote for those who hurt you. I for one appreciate that the paper does bring in multiple points of view so reader's can look at all sides of an issue. Hopefully next year when The Californian gives out endorsements it can give more legitimate reasons to vote for a candidate, however.
Darrell Winger, Bakersfield