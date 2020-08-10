Call it cancel culture, call-out culture or political correctness, but what it's really about is consequences for bad behavior. There was a time when we understood this.
Rich Lowry writes that “Republicans have often excused or looked past the inexcusable during Trump's presidency, and almost every Republican senator has a dimmer view of Trump than he or she will let on publicly” (“The folly of the Never Republicans,” Aug. 4).
Yep. At least nine counts of obstruction of Congress or obstruction of justice in the Mueller report alone. Violations of the Hatch Act. Massive looting of our public coffers under cover of COVID-19 relief. And so on, and so on.
And yet they persist.
Lowry claims that Republicans who vote against their own party are thwarting Mitch McConnell's chance of “achieving anything constructive during a rare instance of unified Republican control of Washington.”
Mitch McConnell? Achieving? He embraces the title of “Grim Reaper,” the man who is dedicated to letting bills die on his desk. This is your hero? The man you want to save from a Republican revolt?
This is the second time in a week that Lowry has tried to convince Republicans that the Lincoln Project is some kind of liberal conspiracy or perhaps a symptom of widespread mental decline among mainstream Republicans.
I think it's a sign that the Lincoln Project is moving the needle. Because they're right. The GOP needs to feel the consequences for its bad behavior.
Neal Stanifer, Bakersfield