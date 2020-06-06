Nancy Pelosi and her band of Congressional Democrat slackers are trying to float the idea that their proxy voting rules, adopted last month, are necessary due to current health concerns. This is a new line of Democrat BS. What it actually does is allows others to vote for them as they sit at home collecting their overpaid salaries. I believe the real idea is to allow Nancy Pelosi to use the proxy vote as leverage, with hopes of slowing down the American economic recovery.
As Democrats attempt to stall the economy, Republicans are following the Constitution. They say the Democrat measure violates the Constitution. The U.S. Constitution states a majority of members must be “present” to vote on legislation. This means you cannot outsource your congressional duty to others.
Outsourcing is like a subcontract. That is, you agree to a contract and then pass it off to someone else to perform the function. Is this a new learned Democrat behavior or simply a better way to skirt their congressional oath of office? At the same we should ask ourselves is proxy voting another end run to weaken the existing laws of the U.S. Constitution?
You have heard the expression, “give them an inch and they will take a mile.” Do not allow Congress members to make unconstitutional rules in order to advance their agenda.
William Davis, Bakersfield