Congratulations to David Couch on winning reelection as county supervisor in the newly redrawn 4th District. Congratulations to the citizens of the 4th District in recognizing that experience and competency count for more than ethnicity alone.
One question, dare I ask it: Is going to the courts to redraw the district for the express purpose of getting a particular ethnic result an example of institutional racism? Be patient, things will change when they are meant to change. Meanwhile, it’s good to see King’s philosophy of judging a person by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin, or ethnicity, wins again.
Tim Stormont, Bakersfield