Congratulations to Dr. Min as she begins another chapter in her very full life! She has given so much to the Bakersfield community — 7,000 little lives — two of them were mine. She is truly an amazing doctor — highly regarded by her peers, loved by all, dedicated to her profession, compassionate and knowledgeable — and that's just to name a few of her many attributes. She always spent a great deal of time with each patient, talking to them, answering their questions, calming the soon-to-be new mommy. There is no one else like her! She is wished a happy, healthy and long retirement. Thank you, Dr. Min
Suzanne Brierley, Bakersfield