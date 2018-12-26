In a recent letter to the editor ("Letter to the Editor: More responsive traffic signals needed," Dec. 22), a reader wrote, "Red-light cameras deter errant drivers from entering an intersection they cannot clear before a red light appears."
Red light cameras generate tickets for violation of CVC 21453, which prohibits drivers from entering an intersection if the light is already red. But it's perfectly legal to enter at the tail end of the yellow phase, even if the light goes red while you're just part way across the intersection.
Most drivers correctly understand the law, but I am concerned that a small number of drivers, relying upon the misstatement in the letter, could brake hard at an inappropriate time — when other drivers would not expect it — and get rear-ended.
None of us want that to happen.
Jim Lissner, Hermosa Beach