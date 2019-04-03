President Trump says he has been vindicated. I will reserve my judgment about the Mueller findings when every American is allowed to see the entire report. Until then, here are only a few of my present concerns regarding President Trump’s actions:
He constantly degrades the DOJ and FBI. He has damaged our relationships with NATO and long-standing allies. Instead, he cozies up to known dictators. He constantly fights conservation efforts, weakening or abolishing them. He has diminished our national parks system. He is cutting aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras because too many of their citizens are trying to come to the U.S. Does he think making things worse for them will keep them away? He has threatened to close our border with Mexico. This could cause extreme hardships for cities on both sides of the border and alienate Mexico, our largest trade partner in the hemisphere. This closure threat, along with his billion-dollar wall project could also adversely affect our farmers and our food prices as well. Who’s going to work in the fields? He wants to eliminate Obamacare. If this occurs, thousands of individuals could go bankrupt trying to pay for extended, chronic, medical treatment and many might die due to lack of insurance coverage. Even our Kevin is against this.
The list goes on and none of it bodes well for our country. We’re better than this.
Steve Bass, Bakersfield