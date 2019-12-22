Homelessness continues to be a hot button issue with much of the publicity focused on de-humanizing the homeless and “not in my neighborhood” attitudes in Bakersfield. I commend The Bakersfield Californian for its fairness in presenting alternatives.
Solutions are needed, not rhetoric and delays.
For the majority of the homeless, the solution to homelessness is being in a secure home, with services as needed. Houston and other Texas cities have been very successful by shifting their emphasis to getting the homeless into affordable housing, rather than into shelters. In just a few years, Houston has cut its homeless population from 8,000 to under 4,000 with this approach. It works. One of the appealing factors in the Brundage site proposed to the City Council is the availability of land to erect affordable housing. This is so essential in our high-rent community! The immediate need is for more shelter beds, but let’s not lose sight of the longer term solutions.
Also the U.S. Supreme Court just refused to take up the Boise ruling, letting the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision stand that when shelter beds are not available, the homeless cannot be arrested or harassed just for living in tents or makeshift structures. The Californian stated recently that the county honors this but Bakersfield does not ("How six homeless people in Boise drastically curbed Bakersfield's ability to dismantle encampments," Oct. 14). I have several times seen the Bakersfield Police Department evicting people in this situation. The city needs to change its policy to comply with this decision, or risk a major lawsuit.
Robert Williams, Bakersfield