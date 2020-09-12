Thank you, David Keranen, for your insightful column ("COMMUNITY VOICES: The future of our democracy, country and planet," Sept. 8). Every word was right on.
I would like to add that anyone who is going to vote by mail-in ballot to be sure to read every word on the ballot on how to full it out. Most importantly, be sure to sign the outside of the envelope. Missing this signature is why so many are rejected. And don't forget a stamp.
Hopefully, in the end we will see a President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to bring class, ethics and morals back into the White House.
Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield