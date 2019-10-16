The completion of the highway improvements to the Highway 46 east corridor is of the utmost importance due primarily to public safety
Funds should not be diverted. The improvements, thus far, to Highway 46 east have reduced traffic accidents and death on this “blood alley,” but the most dangerous part of this corridor — the widening of the last remaining two lane portions and the creation of a central median at the Cholame "Y" — must be completed to significantly improve the safety of this highway. We travel this highway twice a week and have seen how dangerous this section is:
· The change from a four-lane highway to a two-lane highway causes significant friction between automobiles and trucks on this highway.
· The slowdown and left turn at the Cholame "Y" is a constant threat to oncoming traffic, as is the merging of Highway 41 into Highway 46 east.
· The necessarily reduced speeds of trucks driving up the grade past the Cholame "Y" invites risky passing behavior on the part of automobiles.
Highway 46 east is the major conduit between the coast and residents of Bakersfield, Tulare, Hanford, Visalia, Fresno and others, as well as the necessary truck traffic between these areas, and as such, is highly traveled. Please do not risk the lives of residents of these communities by not completing this important piece of infrastructure.
Sheryl Barbich, Bakersfield