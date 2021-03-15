After reading a recent letter, (“Letter to the Editor: Meaningless insults,” Feb. 25), the writer left out most of the dictionary’s definition of socialism.
1. A theory or system of social organization which advocates the vesting of the ownership and control of the means of production, capital, land, etc., in the community as a whole.
2. Procedure or practice in accordance with this theory.
3. (In Marxist Theory) The stage following capitalism in the transition of a society to communism, characterized by the imperfect implementation of collectivist principles.
The definition of Socialist Party: a political party advocating socialism, formed about 1900 chiefly by former members of the Social Democratic Party and the Socialist Labor Party.
And finally social control: the enforcement of conformity by society upon its members, either by law or by social pressure.
State all the facts, not just what pleases you.
— Jim Jischke, Bakersfield