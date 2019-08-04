President Trump considers Rep. Elijah Cummings’ 7th Congressional district to be a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess, the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States." However, in comparison, Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s 23rd district has more poverty, more unemployment, a lower median income and half the college graduation rate. McCarthy’s district also has the highest teen birth rate in California, is ninth statewide for number of sex offenders and has some of the worst air pollution in the nation. We also have rats and significant crime issues. Kevin, instead of wasting your time being an apologist for Trump’s continuing lies and ignorant vitriol, why don’t you support your constituents and actually work to make Kern County a better place to live?
Denis Kearns, Bakersfield