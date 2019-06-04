I also had an amazing experience as one of the Community Reading Project reading mentors ("COMMUNITY VOICES: We can't afford to lose the Kern County Community Reading Project," June 2).
On the last day of "reading" a couple of years ago one of my students asked me if I would be going with them to third grade. I told Ryan no, because he read so well now that he wouldn't need me in third grade. He looked up at me and said, "I will miss you, but I will never forget you." The best reason ever for continuing each semester.
Only one hour a week to lift your spirits. It is so amazing to watch the kids improve their reading from the start of the semester to the end. I always encourage the kids to read at least 15 minutes a day at home as you will always do better in life if you can read well. The Community Reading Project is a wonderful program for our second graders.
Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield