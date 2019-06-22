As the year has progressed here in Kern County, it seems like the homeless population has gone up everyday. Every time I pass a homeless man, woman or child, my heart aches for them. A few days ago, with the heat unbearable, I saw a homeless man desperately try to cool off by lying under a water spout and showering and drinking the water. I thought how terrible it must be to, obviously not have a home, but to not have food, water, friends, extra clothes, etc.
As a community I don't think we are doing all that we can to help our fellow brothers and sisters who have nothing. Some of us may even see the homeless population as pests to the community. But ignoring them isn't going to change anything. Instead of ignoring them, let's focus on helping them. We all fall down in life, some more so than others. It's obvious that these people have fallen down and are in desperate need of some help. Complaining about them isn't going to change anything; it's time that the community does something.
Adam Black, Bakersfield