This morning I tried to send an email to Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former and soon to be speaker of the House of Representatives. With all of the debate about the wall and the tragedy in Newman, I wanted to give her my opinions.
Her website requires one's complete personal information (name, address, email, zip code). So first they wanted my zip code including the four digit extension, so I sent that. Immediately, I received the reply, “Ms. Pelosi does not accept emails from outside the 12th Congressional District, please contact the congressman from your own area.”
This disturbs me because she is obviously a big player in many issues, and I believe ordinary citizens should be able to communicate with her whether or not residing in her district. I’m not naive enough to think my thoughts would make much, if any, difference to her, but we should still have the opportunity to express our opinions.
Gene A. Lundquist, Bakersfield