In my 82 years of life, there has never been a year like 2020. Thank goodness we have Joe Biden to help us bring our beloved country back to normal, whatever normal that may be. However, I have been wondering where common sense has gone.
Watching TV and listening to those who were arrested due to the Capitol fiasco say that Trump "told me to do it" absolutely mystifies me. Would they jump off a bridge if Trump told them to? I wonder. I hope everyone of those who stormed the Capitol will be arrested and have their day in court and receive a term in jail. None of them have any common sense. Every day lately I see actions that have me asking where is their common sense? Obviously, Trump had no common sense.
I have voted since I was 21-years-old and have voted for both Republicans and Democrats for president and will never, never understand how anyone could have voted for Trump the first time, but certainly not for a second term. Common sense folks. He has utterly made our country what it is today — scary, scary times. And it is amazing how few of the Capitol fiasco videos are being shown on Fox News. Disgraceful.
Good luck to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the next four years.
Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield