As I read about all of the devastation, displacement and loss of life as a result of the fires in California, I can't help but wonder if some of this tragic loss of property and life could have been mitigated in a significant way. I also try to understand how our state continues to facilitate and enhance our drought conditions, lack of affordable housing and high costs of living.
While some will attribute most of these issues to climate change and preservation of our natural resources, they are in fact creating a stifling environment for the rank and file citizens of California. I attribute a high percentage of our state's ills to poor policy and environmental extremism. While there is no doubt some type of climate change occurring, whether cyclical in nature or a result of carbon emissions or both, environmental extremism is at the root of our problems. Please tell me how the fires, smoke pollution, cost and displacement of our citizens don't out weigh whatever gains our environmental friends perceive they are achieving by not allowing proper forest and wild lands management.
Why are we not allowing adequate surface supplies of water to flow to the valley to offset our groundwater over drafting, a problem contemplated when the state and federal water projects were needed to support the development of our state years ago. There have been no environmental gains in the delta by continuing to flush our fresh water into the ocean. Please, common sense must prevail!
Geoffrey B. King, Wasco