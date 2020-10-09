Joe Biden may be subject to criticism for acquiescing to socialist Sen.r Bernie Sanders' progressive agenda, which had previously opposed, and then choosing the even more radical Sen. Kamala (The Chameleon) Harris as his running mate. He should not be faulted, however, for his cognitive dissonance and questionable mental acuity. These are the unfortunate effects of the aging process afflicting many in their later years of life. While Biden will only turn 78 in November, the cumulative effects of two surgeries for brain aneurysms in 1988, combined with the medication treating his non-valvular atrial fibrillation (abnormal heartbeat) contribute to his current cognitive state. We should be compassionate. But for political purposes, the Democratic Party is exploiting Biden as a "Trojan Horse" placeholder for the presidency anticipating he would be replaced under the 25th Amendment. "Uncle Joe" clearly has cognitive issues. He has recently demonstrated his inability to differentiate 200 million from 200,000 American deaths from COVID-19, Iraq from Iran, and 180 years ago from 48 years ago when he first came to Washington.
Elder abuse can take many forms. Financial elder abuse can occur when a family member or confidant takes advantage of the elder's diminished mental capacity or dementia in order to gain the elder's authorization to access their financial assets. To subject Biden to the rigors of a presidential campaign and several televised debates is political elder abuse by the Democratic Party. He should be afforded the dignity to retire as a former vice president.
Angelo A. Haddad, Bakersfield