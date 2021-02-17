The hypocrisy of former President Trump supporters knows no bounds. Now Minority Senate Leader Mitch McConnell wants it both, if not all, ways.
His scorching rebuke of Trump's behavior leading up to and including his actions on Jan. 6 shows he knows the truth. But saying it's unconstitutional to convict a former president of actions while in office, only because he is no longer in office, defies common sense and the rule of law. It's just disingenuous cover for a nay vote.
Legal scholars overwhelmingly have decried this logic. Where did he get this "last word" on the subject? Actually, the Senate has the last word and it voted to go ahead with the trial. McConnell and his compadres are not the last word here. After all, he graduated from that bastion of legal knowledge and precedent, U of Kentucky.
So why are Republican elected officials so afraid of Trump? Under his watch, the Republicans lost control of the House, the Senate and the presidency, not to mention his complete failure on COVID-19 and treasonous actions after the 2020 election. This begs the question, could he be elected today? The answer is no. His coattails are a lot shorter now, too.
The naysayers that predicted the demise of the Republican Party if they nominated Trump sure look good now.
So, Trump supporters, after such a successful run, wipe the red Kool Aid off your mouths and become Americans again. The insurrection was unsuccessful.
— Chuck Sukut, Bakersfield