Just got through reading the Sound Off column 2-8-20 and A reader mentioned a coat that turns into a sleeping bag in the latest Sound Off column ("'Pressboxx' was a character for the ages," Feb. 8). I went to the website, empowermentplan.org, and was very impressed.
The coats appear to be well made. Not only are the coats a great idea, but the folks who make the coats were once homeless women and men. I would really like to see a local organization or corporation get behind these coats and provide one more way to help the homeless.
Carol Lair, Bakersfield